CONWAY — Memorial Hospital will host an event on Friday to support organ, eye and tissue donation.
The event, known as Blue & Green Day, will be held at 10 a.m., rain or shine, in the Memorial Hospital parking lot, and will include a flag ceremony and speakers, as well as opportunities to sign up to be an organ donor.
Molly Greenwood, RN, who is coordinating the event for Memorial Hospital, said the goal is to reach more people with the message that donation saves many lives and helps people to heal, and ultimately, to have people sign up to become donors.
“I’ve taken care of many patients over the years that have been donors and it just means a lot to me,” Greenwood said. “Death is awful, but this is kind of the greatest gift you can give, to pass life on to someone. It’s a brave decision and it can be intimidating but they can do so much good. I think that’s awesome.”
For many people, she said, it can also be healing when they have lost a loved one to know that a part of that person lives on and their donation has helped someone else.
This is the first time the hospital has participated in Blue & Green Day, which is a part of the annual National Donate Life Month promoted by Donate Life America, a national non-profit that works to motivate the public to register to be donors.
Greenwood is the clinical education manager at Memorial, and together with clinical educator Marta Ramsey, RN, she is the hospital’s point person for New England Donor Services, which coordinates organ and tissue donation throughout most of New England.
Berta Grunbeck, a hospital donation strategist with New England Donor Services, will be among the guest speakers.
Grunbeck, who moved to North Conway in 2019 and has been with New England Donor Services for 32 years, works with hospital partners to coordinate donation efforts. NEDS works with more than 200 hospitals and 14 transplant centers in New England and serves 14 million people in the region.
The need for donors is great. Grunbeck said there are currently 115,000 people in the U.S. on the national list awaiting an organ donation. Twenty-two of those people will die today while waiting and every 10 minutes another person is added to the list.
Thinking about those numbers can be daunting, but when she focuses on the approximately 5,000 people in New England who are on the waiting list, Grunbeck said, “I can work on that.”
One of the people added to the list about 15 years ago was Amy DeStefano of Bartlett, another speaker at Friday’s event.
DeStefano was 38 and a single parent of two pre-teens when a virus damaged her heart so severely that doctors began to talk to her about a transplant.
It started with dizziness and shortness of breath, and even after having a pacemaker/defibrillator implanted, the symptoms soon continued to steadily get worse.
Eventually, she said, “I couldn’t cook. I couldn’t clean. I would fold a napkin and I would be tired. I wondered how incapacitated I can get before I can get higher on the list?”
As her health deteriorated over three years, DeStefano was able to do less and less, and required greater treatments, before she was given a new heart.
When she made the decision that it was time, she said it was very emotional.
“Even though I was ready, that’s heavy. You really have to dig deep. We definitely prayed for the donor and her family and for the transplant team and everybody involved,” she said
DeStefano uses the word “borrowed” to describe both the heart she received and the time it has given her and said the experience has been humbling.
“I have a hard time calling it mine. I think just out of the utmost respect,” she said. “The proms, the graduations, the first heartbreaks, the weddings and births I’ve been able to be there for, all this borrowed time is an amazing gift. I wake up every day for two people, my donor and me. That’s a pretty big responsibility. I don’t take it lightly.”
DeStefano said she was honored to be asked to speak at the event. “I’m here because of a selfless act for life. This is the least I can do.”
In addition to raising awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donations, Greenwood said the event also will honor the commitment of those who have chosen to become donors and the work of many people who have made the process work.
Among the featured speakers will be members of the family of 23-year-old Esmae Doucette, who was shot and killed in Jackson in December.
Well before her life was tragically cut short, Greenwood said, Doucette had made her wishes known to her family. They noted in her obituary, “As her final act of generosity, selflessness and love, Esmae was an organ donor, giving the gift of life to three others.”
Greenwood said, “We thought this would be a good time for the community, the hospital and pre-hospital EMS people to be coming together to honor her wishes.”
Grunbeck said the hospital has done a terrific job organizing Friday’s event.
“What they’ve done with this event is really outstanding, truly involving the whole community in a celebration of life,” she said, adding she hopes many people attend.
She said one of the things that touched her most about the plans for the event was the inclusion of emergency medical providers. “To be able to honor them is special These people are often left out in this process.”
"They provide every opportunity for wellness,” she said, and when lives are lost their care often makes donation possible.”
But Greenwood added, “This event is not about any one person but is meant to honor all organ donors. They are all important.”
Donate Life America was founded as the Coalition on Donation in 1992 and changed its name to Donate Life America in 2006. Over the past 30 years, Donate Life America and the Donate Life Community have registered 170 million organ, eye and tissue donors in the United States. For more information, go to donatelife.net. To sign up with the National Donate Life Registry, go to registerme.org.
For more information about New England Donor Services, go to neds.org.
