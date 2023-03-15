BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital President and CEO Michael Peterson sees the recent federal court ruling that the state’s practice of boarding mental health patients in local hospitals is an illegal seizure of the hospitals’ property as a first step in working out a solution.
U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty did not issue an injunction ordering the state to stop the practice but instead gave the parties 30 days to come up with a draft schedule to end the practice.
The issue centers around patients certified for involuntary emergency admission because their mental condition poses a danger to themselves or others. In her ruling, McCafferty said once a person has been certified for involuntary emergency admission to the state’s mental health system, state law requires they be delivered immediately to a designated receiving facility such as the N.H. Hospital. But with a shortage of beds in receiving facilities, the state has required hospitals to hold those patients, usually in their emergency rooms, until a bed opens up. McCafferty said nothing in the statute “allows a person to be held in hospitals indefinitely pending delivery to a receiving facility” and ruled the state is “essentially seizing private property.”
She said the record reveals the state’s practice of boarding IEA-certified patients in hospitals has been going on “for at least the last 10 years.” During that time, Peterson said hospitals did not see a plan from the state to end the practice. Peterson said AVH was not an individual party to the lawsuit but is a member of the N.H. Hospital Association, which is one of the plaintiffs.
Peterson said administrators are hoping the judge’s order leads to the development of a solution that works for all parties. Resolving the issue will take time, he warned, noting the failure is systemic with a lack of state and community mental health resources and everyone competing for staff.
In the meantime, Peterson said, “AVH will continue to provide services while a plan is put together to solve the issue once and for all."
On Monday, the state listed 28 adults being held in hospital emergency rooms across the state plus another seven in correctional facilities waiting to get into a designated receiving facility. Six children were also waiting for transfer.
Peterson said AVH does not have room in its emergency department to hold such patients so they are being boarded in the med-surgical unit. On any given day, he said there can be one to three IEA patients waiting at AVH for transfer to a receiving facility. The patients can spend anywhere from a few days to weeks waiting for a mental health bed to open up.
Peterson said the current practice does a disservice to both the mental health patients and to the hospitals. He said AVH is not designed, equipped, and trained as a receiving facility for patients experiencing acute psychiatric episodes. As a result, he said AVH cannot deliver the care the mental health patients need.
Peterson said IEA patients at times can be loud and disturbing to other patients in the med-surgical unit recovering from surgery or illness. Sometimes, he noted, the IEA patients act out physically.
“We have had staff hurt or attacked,” he said, adding that some patients require individual security. The hospital has been forced at times to hire off-duty police or sheriff department officers to supplement its own security team.
The IEA patients take up limited beds and Peterson noted that at one period during COVID, the hospital had no beds available.
Boarding the patients also imposes a financial burden on hospitals. In her ruling, McCafferty said the state does not reimburse hospitals for boarding uninsured IEA-certified patients and thus the hospitals pick up the cost of boarding and providing services to the IEA patients. As the result of a 2022 court decision, hospitals are also required to facilitate probable cause hearings for patients boarded at their facilities for three days or longer.
For small rural hospitals, like those in the North Country, Peterson said the practice of boarding IEA patients consumes limited resources. Making it especially difficult, he said, is there are fewer community services available.
McCafferty said the process has broken down because of a lack of beds in receiving facilities and she attributed that in part to staffing shortages. In her ruling, she noted that N.H. Hospital has 187 beds but only 145 in use because it does not have enough staff to be at full capacity.
The original lawsuit was brought against the state Commissioner of Health and Human Services by four individuals challenging the practice of boarding mental health patients in hospitals without probable cause. The patients claimed the practice is a violation of their constitutional rights. The NHHA intervened to join the suit, arguing the boarding practice violated the constitutional rights of hospitals as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.