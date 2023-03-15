BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital President and CEO Michael Peterson sees the recent federal court ruling that the state’s practice of boarding mental health patients in local hospitals is an illegal seizure of the hospitals’ property as a first step in working out a solution.

U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty did not issue an injunction ordering the state to stop the practice but instead gave the parties 30 days to come up with a draft schedule to end the practice.

