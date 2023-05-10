Gibson Center to host talk on adaptive technologies to help with hearing loss
CONWAY — “What was that? Say that again? Can you repeat that?” Not being able to hear family members and friends can be challenging, frustrating and even isolating.
A number of adaptive and assistive technologies are now widely available to those experiencing hearing loss which can be life-changing.
A collaborative event focused on hearing-assistive technology will take place on Thursday, May 18, at 12:30 p.m. at the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
Memorial Hospital, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNH (OLLI), and the Gibson Center collaborated to host this event as part of the Community Health Talk Series and the Lunch and Learn Series.
Stephanie Strong, Au.D., a licensed audiologist who sees patients at Memorial Hospital, and Joan Marcoux, the hearing, speech and vision specialist at the Department of Health and Human Services, will present information about technology for hearing loss.
“Ignoring hearing loss cuts your relationships with family, friends and neighbors,” said Jill Reynolds, program director at the Gibson Center. “Assistive hearing devices can help bridge the gap and improve your quality of life.” Reynolds encourages those who are interested in the event to also attend lunch in the Sprague Dining Room at 11:30 am. The event will take place in the Glenna Mori Activity Room after lunch at 12:30 p.m.
“If you or someone you know is having difficulty hearing, there are so many options and resources available nowadays,” offered Marcoux. “My role is to demonstrate assistive technology and communication access apps that can enhance one’s ability to communicate with others. We also loan out devices that alert individuals to environmental sounds affording those with hearing loss the opportunity to live independently.”
Available technologies include listening devices that have tone and volume settings, smartphone apps, visual and tactile alert doorbell signalers and pagers, alarm clocks that use vibration, lights and sounds, and captioning phones and apps that allow one to read what their caller is saying. The speakers will also discuss hearing aid options including FDA-approved over-the-counter options.
OLLI regularly hosts Lunch and Learn events at the Gibson Center for Senior Services and classes for people over 50 all over the valley. Memorial Hospital regularly hosts Community Health Talks at the Gibson Center. The three organizations chose to collaborate on this topic to bring in both an audiologist to share the medical perspective and an expert on hearing assistive technologies.
“Community Health Talks have been a great collaborative opportunity for Memorial,” said James Love, director of specialty practices at Memorial Hospital. “Our providers have a lot of expertise to share and these talks have been a great platform to do just that. We have a number of specialty providers who come to Memorial on a weekly basis, which means our patients can receive the specialty care they need close to home without having to travel a long distance.”
For more information about the Gibson Center for Senior Services, contact (603) 356-3231 TTY Relay 7-1-1. To connect with Stephanie Strong, Au.D., email sstrong@crhc.org.
