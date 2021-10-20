GORHAM — Two local healthcare chief executive officers brought healthcare advice — wear masks, social distance, wash your hands, and be cautious — to the selectmen’s meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections that have resulted in Code Red Alert status.
Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services with offices in Gorham and Berlin, and Michael Peterson, president and CEO of the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, collaborated on a 40-minute presentation and question-and-answer period.
“We’re here to sound the alarm and ask people for their help,” Peterson explained.
Code Red status — caused primarily by community transmission in the Androscoggin Valley — was declared on Friday, Oct 8.
The region had not had many cases of COVID-19 since the contagious disease was declared a pandemic early in 202, Gordon said. But last month in mid-Sept., the contagious disease came on really, really strong and quickly escalated.
Both leaders emphasized that although vaccinations are key in the long run, right now quelling this surge calls for wearing masks, distancing, and handwashing, which are all the recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Although vaccination remains the best course of protective action, it takes time for the approved COVID-19 vaccines to become effective, Peterson explained.
Gordon and Peterson distributed handouts using data published earlier that day by “The New York Times.”
“An average of 35 cases per day were reported in Coos County, a 51% increase from the average two weeks ago,” the Times reported. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least one in 10 (Coos) residents have been infected, a total of 3,062 cases. Right now, Coos County is at an extremely high risk for unvaccinated people. Risk is reduced for those who are vaccinated.” “Breakthrough” cases among the vaccinated result in patients who are much less ill.
A graph shows that Coos is having more than twice the cases as the rest of New Hampshire, although it’s not known why. Sullivan County is second.
On this date, Gordon pointed out, the data shows that 263 positive COVID-19 cases are located in Coos County, with three communities with 143 cases accounting for nearly half: Berlin, 101; Gorham, 52; and Milan, 10.
In such a small area as the Androscoggin Valley, there is no way anyone can view these numbers as just statistics. “These are our loved ones, our families, our neighbors and friends,” Gordon noted. “These are real people; people we know.”
The rapid and dramatic increase in infected residents has left many residents unaware of the need to protect themselves and their families, Gordon said.
Both the hospital and healthcare system are close to being overwhelmed, and the staff is stressed and fatigued, both leaders pointed out.
The ages of those infected who have come to the Emergency Department and/or are hospitalized range from ages 7 to 83, with the vast majority of them unvaccinated. At AVH, 89% of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, Peterson said.
A number of steps to relieve the strain have been taken at AVH, including delaying outpatient surgery and moving patients, most of whom are non-COVID-19 cases, to other hospitals.
Gordon thanked three public employees who work and live in Gorham for being particularly helpful and involved leader-cooperators throughout the many months of the pandemic: town manager Denise Vallee; Fire/EMS Chief Phil Cloutier and SAU 20 school superintendent David Backler.
Peterson said all healthcare agencies and facilities in the county are cooperating with one another and sharing information and, when possible, resources. He highlighted the responsiveness of other North Country hospitals: Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Littleton Regional and Cottage Hospital in Woodsville. Peterson added that one COVID-19 patient, however, was transferred to Hartford, Conn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.