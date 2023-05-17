Health Care, Business Leaders Urge House to Pass Permanent Medicaid Expansion

Steve Ahnen, president and CEO of NH Hospital Association, is pictured next to a poster of supporters of permanent Medicaid expansion at a news conference Tuesday. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Healthcare, business, and elder affairs leaders across the state spoke strongly in favor of a permanent expanded Medicaid program without a sunset clause saying it will save the state money in the end and help with better health outcomes for residents.

The Granite Advantage Health Care Program, New Hampshire’s Medicaid Expansion, which, since its inception in 2014, has provided insurance coverage to nearly 220,000 Granite Staters in need, is set to expire. It’s most recent, four-year term ends in 2024.

