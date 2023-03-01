Brad Dyer is CEO/Founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an Agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a Licensed Insurance Broker in Maine, Texas and New Hampshire.
Chances are, if you have gone to the pharmacy or searched the internet looking for a prescription discount program, you've heard of GoodRx or others like it.
Over the past 20 years, as prescription drug prices have climbed, myriad discount programs have come to exist. These discount programs are generally not government-sponsored programs and, truth be told, were designed as clever marketing programs to obtain your personal information and buying habits to promote health-related and other products to you.
I'm a marketing professional by trade, and I truly don't see anything wrong with marketing products to anyone. But, oh boy, have marketers gotten more clever than ever at getting your attention. Unfortunately, today we live in a world of small print, privacy statements and disclaimers. Quite often documents are terribly long and packed with a language we don't care to understand.
Well, buttercup, here’s a word of warning, even if you do read the fine print, choosing to take advantage of the discounts offered through these programs gives those marketers permission to sell your data to a limited number of companies, so these companies may also market to you.
A shining example was the last time I used a drug discount program and immediately received a call trying to sell me a Medicare Health Plan, the only problem here is that I'm 48 years old. If you are turning 65 or you are older, your demographic is the most sought-after, and there are billions of dollars to be made by marketing financial products, medical devices and Medicare Health Plans to you.
Again, as I always say, not all this marketing is bad nor their intent nefarious. Some companies are trying to make you aware of new health products or services, and others may be trying to make you aware of changes being made to health plans that may bring you additional valuable benefits. I'm all for making people aware that new products and services are available, but what's the limit?
Additionally, these prescription drug discount programs are not insurance, on the contrary, you are being offered an incentive to provide valuable data to these marketers in trade for the deal. It's also the case when you search the internet for discount programs. You fill out an online form with your contact information, and BAM! the phone is ringing, and your email blows up with offers.
As much as I hate to be the bearer of bad news, often, when someone visits my office to express concerns about spam calls, it's generally, not always, their own doing. I'd love to think there was "truth in advertising," as we all believe there was in the "good ol’ days,” but even then, it was just less sophisticated, with limited avenues to reach a potential client. Sadly, advertising is as much about skirting moral lines related to their claims as it is about providing a solid product.
Here's my best advice: 1) Be careful with what information you put into internet forms. Ask for help when you need more clarification and throw your pride aside, you are no marketing expert. 2) Always, always, always remember that you rarely get something for nothing, and that is especially true for help on the internet. 3) There are quite a number of insurance options that cover your medications, and they are not as expensive as you imagine. Find a professional who can help you navigate your options. Lastly, don't be afraid to ask for help. Your community is loaded with people who are chomping at the bit to serve you. Don't forget, expert help is right here at home.
