Family Resource Center in Gorham promotes national day of awareness

GORHAM — Staff members kicked off Prevention Month in April at The Family Resource Center by wearing blue to commemorate the national day of awareness.
The group convened to get the word out on the role of primary prevention they play in preventing child abuse and neglect.
Each program manager exhibited a “un-selfie” describing how their strength-based efforts offer tools for family success.
“Supported families are strong families and strong families mean a stronger community”, said Family Resource Center Executive Director Patti Stolte. “We and our partners at the N.H. Children’s Trust want to spread this important message.”
Wear Blue Day is a national effort to spread the word and show community support for education and prevention services that work to eliminate child abuse and neglect in New Hampshire.
“Working together as a community, we all can play a part in promoting children’s emotional well-being and help to create brighter futures for families, ” said Jen Buteau, director of the Family Support Programs at FRC.
The Family Resource Center provides comprehensive services to parents and their children, from pregnancy through age 18.
Home visitors work with parents and families offering parenting education, parent-child groups, educational workshops and other programs to meet specific community needs.
The Family Resource Center is voluntary and open to all families. Their programs can be especially supportive of families struggling with challenging issues, limited financial resources and substance misuse, helping to strengthen families by promoting health, well-being, self-sufficiency and positive parenting through support and education.
For more information on how to access the programs that help create healthy families at The Family Resource Center, contact a family referral specialist at (603) 466-5190.
