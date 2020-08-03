CONCORD — The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery announced that the New Hampshire Emergency Healthcare System Relief Fund applications are now open for a third round of funding for all health-care and long-term care providers regardless of prior eligibility or grant awards.
The application period opened July 30, and extends through Aug. 13.
Healthcare Provider Program
All New Hampshire health-care providers, other than long-term care providers, with COVID-19 related expenses and lost revenues from March 1, to Dec. 30, 2020, are eligible and must complete a new application to be considered as part of the third round of funding.
Eligible providers include providers who received funding in the first round or following the supplemental application period or those who may have been ineligible for funding, as well as providers who did not apply when the program began in March, that have eligible losses or expenses.
The Healthcare Provider Program application can be found at nhpublichealth.force.com/nhgoferr/Proposal_Core_Listing_Page.
Long Term Care Provider Program
Long-term care providers with COVID-19 related expenses and losses from March 1, to Dec. 30, 2020, are eligible to receive funding from the $30 million allocated to the Long Term Care Provider Program.
This program will be administered in a similar but separate application process to the Healthcare Provider Program.
To be eligible under the newly announced second round of the Long Term Care Provider Program, all applicants, including those who have previously received funding but have additional eligible losses or expenses, must complete the application.
The Long Term Care Provider Program application can be found at nhpublichealth.force.com/nhgoferr/Proposal_Core_Listing_Page.
More information about the Healthcare System Relief Fund is available at goferr.nh.gov/covid-expenditures/healthcare-system-relief-fund.
