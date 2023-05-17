tick graphic 3.jpg

The blacklegged tick or deer tick is seen in different stages of its life cycle. Black-legged ticks often carry multiple bacteria, viruses and parasites that can be transmitted individually or along with Lyme disease bacteria. (FILE PHOTO)

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is acquired from the bite of an infected black-legged (deer) tick. Many people who become infected with Lyme disease do not recall a tick bite.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control surveillance case data documents that about 30 percent of confirmed cases lack a reported rash. Early Lyme disease may present as a “summertime flu,” producing fever, fatigue, muscle or joint pain and headache with or without the EM (erythema migrans) rash.

