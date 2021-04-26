BERLIN — Dr. Alex Iorga has joined the staff of the emergency department at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Board certified in emergency medicine, Iorga is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support and pediatric advanced life support. He earned a doctor of medicine degree from St. Georges University in 2014, at which he was named to the dean’s and chancellor’s lists, as well as the IEA Honor Society.
From 2014-18, Iorga served as resident physician at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., from which he received the Outstanding Clinical Performance Award.
Most recently, Iorga was the supervising physician at Harlem Hospital, a Level II Trauma Center. While there, he provided care to both adult and pediatric patients and served as a supervising physician for MetHarlem Emergency Medicine residents.
Iorga has also held the role of assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at Columbia University.
“I am pleased to have joined the patient-focused, high quality team of emergency medicine physicians and nurses at AVH,” said Iorga. “I eagerly anticipate helping the hospital fulfill its mission of ‘delivering the best health care experience to every patient, every day.’”
“Dr. Iorga is a great addition to the AVH Emergency Department,” said Dr. Arthur Ruediger, department medical director. “Our patients will continue to receive exceptional care, close to home.”
For more information about Androscoggin Valley Hospital, call (603) 752-2200 or go to avhnh.org.
