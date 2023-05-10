CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is advising consumers not to consume a specific lot (lot number SP10723-1RGH1) of the lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens (“best by” date 5/5/23), produced in its Loudon greenhouse, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157 bacteria. The product comes in a 4-ounce, clear, plastic clamshell container.

The recall was initiated after a sample tested by the DHHS Public Health Laboratory tested positive for E. coli O157. No illnesses have been reported to date. lēf Farms “Spice” is the only product impacted to date, and affected retailers include Hannaford and Market Basket. DHHS and the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture Markets and Food are working collaboratively with the company to determine the root cause of the contamination.

