CONCORD — On Sunday, April 11, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 415 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.7 percent.
The results include 276 people who tested positive by PCR test and 139 who tested positive by antigen test.
There are now 3,233 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 85 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45 percent being female and 55 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (93), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (72), Strafford (61), Merrimack (32), Grafton (28), Cheshire (18), Belknap (9), Carroll (8), Coos (8), and Sullivan (6) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (37) and Manchester (25). The county of residence is being determined for eighteen new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, one female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older. The death announced Sunday occurred in February of 2021.
On Saturday, the state announced 471 new cases and three new deaths, including one woman in Coos County, age 60 or older. The other two reported deaths were for a man under the age of 60 in Merrimack County and a man age 60 or older in Rockingham County.
There are currently 107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 88,854 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, including 1,575 cases and 39 deaths in Coos County.
There are currently 53 active cases in Coos County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.