Department of Education publishes 5 Steps COVID Card

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education has published “5 steps to expect if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19”. This infographic card, published in conjunction with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services, tells staff, students, and parents what to expect if there is a positive COVID-19 test from someone in a New Hampshire school.
New Hampshire has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in the nation, but isolated cases or local outbreaks are possible.
The card lays out the five steps school and public health officials will take in the event of a positive test, including:
1. Case interview
2. Identification of close contacts
3. Isolation for people with COVID-19
4. Quarantine of close contacts
5. Return to school
“Establishing a communications and response plan is the first recommendation we provided to New Hampshire schools,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “This card gives staff, students, and parents a clear understanding of how local education officials and state public health professionals will respond to a positive COVID test in order to both protect the public and continue the education of all Granite State students.”
The Department of Education is providing copies of the card to all schools, and distributing the infographic through social media and on its website.
For more information, visit the New Hampshire Department of Education’s COVID-19 Resources for Schools webpage.
