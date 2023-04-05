ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Three years on, the monthly meetings that keep health care providers, first responders, hospital administrators and others virtually connected about all things COVID-19 continue, with talk turning to post-pandemic life.
Since March 2020, there have been 65 group meetings of the Androscoggin Valley Community COVID-19 group. At the group’s March 30 meeting, Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, dedicated the session to “the people who have served as friends in our lives through the tough times over the last three years.”
Asking the Zoom-assembled group if someone would like to propose a dedication is an entry into the meeting, where each attendee updates the status of the medical, educational, nonprofit or social entity they represent.
Discussing what will come next — either the next pandemic or how to move forward as the May 11 end of the federal public health emergency nears — is key. Reported cases of COVID-19 are reviewed, as Brian O’Hearn, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, spoke first.
“This will be the fifth day when we haven’t had anyone out with COVID,” O’Hearn said.
Test-at-home COVID-19 kits that Coos County Family Health Services has provided to the community and to staff will not be resupplied once those kits run out, said Valerie Hart, RN, and CCFHS’ chief operating officer.
And, she said, “vaccinations at this point, we’re not doing a whole lot.”
Tracing the appearance of the coronavirus from wastewater treatment plants continues in municipalities, including northern New Hampshire. Ken Gordon, group facilitator and CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, said Berlin was on an uptick in the last two reporting periods.
The wearing of face masks and masking guidelines have changed since March 2020. Entering a store or establishment where masks are required is far, far less than three or two years ago. Gordon tells the group it’s about balancing the needs of those who are most vulnerable with trying to balance a policy that is difficult to enforce. In some circumstances the wearing of masks will be necessary, as in a nursing home or critical care hospital setting.
Outbreaks of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, have occurred in some health care settings nursing homes. On an encouraging note, Lynn Beede, family nurse practitioner and administrator of Coos County Nursing Home, reported on April 4 that no residents or staff had COVID-19 infections and that as of April 3, the nursing home was not in RSV outbreak status.
Zina Schmidt, a public health care professional, said of COVID-19 test kits that she is “trying to get them out to people.” She is delivering them to libraries, banks, and town halls. When the kits run out, they won’t be re-ordered.
The group has also been talking about how to chronicle for future generations the COVID-19 pandemic, a yearbook of sorts. A junior at Gorham Middle Senior High School may be asked if he or she would like to participate in this enterprise as a capstone project, said SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler. Currently, for students whose education he oversees, Backler said it is the first time in several years that a senior class will have a normal school year with activities such as a prom or senior banquet.
There’s been “other illnesses but COVID seems to feel really far away,” he said.
Similarly, a report from SAU 3 Superintendent Julie King said neither staff nor students were out with COVID and that the district was planning for usual, normal springtime activities.
Meanwhile, a significant health care change to come out of the pandemic is on the delivery of services. About 10 percent of all visits at Coos County Family Health Services are virtual, by video or by phone, Hart said. That’s a change that is likely here to stay, the group agreed.
Meanwhile, how New Hampshire as a state will view Medicaid expansion also is under discussion. On April 1, with New Hampshire being one of the first state’s nationally to end the automatic re-enrollment of residents on Medicaid, Granite Staters will now have to apply again for this federal-state program that helps people deemed eligible to pay for health care. In testimony April 4 to legislators in Concord, a representative from the Business & Industry Association spoke in favor of permanently reauthorizing expanded Medicaid in New Hampshire.
As the nation has turned the corner on the acute phase of the pandemic, the time to reflect approaches.
“It’s been a wild ride as all of you know. It sometimes feels it happened in a flash,” Gordon said. He later added that the experiences “were some of the longest days in our lives.”
At its next meeting in May, the COVID group may talk further about a way to physically memorialize the lives of friends and loved ones that have been lost. A public monument or plaque may be appropriate or as Angela Martin-Giroux, Berlin’s administrator of health and welfare officer suggested, the planting of fruit trees or flowering trees as a remembrance and the giving of health.
