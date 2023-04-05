Ken Gordon.jpg

Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, facilitates meetings of the Androscoggin Valley Community COVID-19 group. (FILE PHOTO)

ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Three years on, the monthly meetings that keep health care providers, first responders, hospital administrators and others virtually connected about all things COVID-19 continue, with talk turning to post-pandemic life.

Since March 2020, there have been 65 group meetings of the Androscoggin Valley Community COVID-19 group. At the group’s March 30 meeting, Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, dedicated the session to “the people who have served as friends in our lives through the tough times over the last three years.”

