WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire nursing facilities will receive $19.78 million in federal assistance through the bipartisan CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an overwhelming and heartbreaking impact on New Hampshire nursing homes. With more than seventy percent of COVID-related deaths tied to nursing home residents, the need for immediate financial support is dire,” said Shaheen. “Granite State nursing facilities face immense challenges on the frontlines of this crisis, so these federal funds will be put to good use.”
“Nursing home facilities have been hit the hardest by this devastating pandemic, and my heart goes out to all the families who have lost loved ones,” said Hassan. “This nearly $20 million in federal funding will provide much-needed support for New Hampshire’s nursing facilities to fight this pandemic.”
“The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching and especially grim for nursing facilities in New Hampshire and across the country,” said Kuster. “Sadly, the majority of coronavirus-related deaths in our state have been in nursing homes – these care facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, and this federal funding through the CARES Act will be critical to help Granite State nursing facilities meet their financial obligations and continue to operate during this difficult time.”
This is the latest funding announcement for New Hampshire through the CARES Act. The congressional delegation helped secure funding to support Granite Staters impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and voted in favor of the legislation. In early April, the delegation announced that New Hampshire providers received $164.5 million from an initial installment of health care provider grants. They also announced $115.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds for rural hospitals and health care providers, as well as an additional $16 million for Granite State providers.
Earlier this month, the delegation announced more than $6 million to help address the economic impact in the Granite State to help provide food, health care, housing assistance and other vital services. The delegation previously announced more than $6.7 million in heating assistance for low-income families and seniors, $15.2 million for New Hampshire's airports, $3.6 million to support affordable housing and $2 million to help Granite Staters living with mental health and substance use disorders. $11.7 million was also awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in additional funding to assist New Hampshire’s vulnerable homeless population and other local needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Hampshire also received $4.9 million in initial funding to help the state prepare for COVID-19, which was provided by the first bipartisan coronavirus response bill.
