CONCORD — On Sunday, for the first time, Coos County joined Strafford, Belknap and all of Hillsborough counties except Nashua and Manchester, as labeled “moderate” for overall community transmission of the virus.
A total of 15 active cases were reported in Coos County with 12 of those cases in Berlin. Most of the Berlin cases are due to an outbreak at the federal prison. The Bureau of Prisons on Monday reported eight inmates and two staff members tested positive. All eight inmates were in the minimum security camp and have since been quarantined. The prison is closed to all visitors.
There are two other positive cases in Berlin and the state on Sunday reported active cases as well in Lancaster, Colebrook, and Dalton.
The rest of the state “minimal” as the state Department of Health and Human Services Sunday announced 92 new positive test results for COVID-19 and no new deaths, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.8 percent.
The results include 69 people who tested positive by PCR test and 23 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,032 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Manchester (128), Nashua (83), Bedford (51), and Concord (51) had the most active cases of COVID-19, and Nashua and Manchester were both still listed Sunday with community transmission level’s highest label “substantial.”
Also on Sunday, Rockingham County joined Merrimack County, Manchester and Nashua in the red as having “substantial” community transmission.
The overall level of community transmission is defined using three metrics: new cases per 100,000 over 14 days; new hospitalizations per 100,000 over 14 days; and seven-day PCR test positivity rate.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 12 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (20), Merrimack (10), Strafford (7), Belknap (5), Carroll (2), Coos (2), Grafton (2), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (9) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.
One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently ¬23 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.
DHHS has no additional deaths to report.
In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 10,328 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 766 (7 percent) of those having been hospitalized.
