Dyer, Brad.jpg

Brad Dyer is CEO/Founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an Agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a Licensed Insurance Broker in Maine, Texas and New Hampshire.

I’ve gained some insight into the North Country since we planted our feet here at the end of last year.

More than 50 percent of residents here are 64 years and older. The communities of the North Country once had an incredible set of industries: There is, of course, the papermill which continues to be a foundation of the Berlin area. A gentleman I met worked for Converse Shoe Company ( I came up in Maine, a major shoe-producing area of America — but never knew those super-cool Converse All Star shoes were made right next door!) I met another gal who worked at a bearing factory and many others who worked for many companies that helped build America.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.