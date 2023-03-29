Dyer, Brad.jpg

Brad Dyer is CEO/Founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an Agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a Licensed Insurance Broker in Maine, Texas and New Hampshire.

For about 14 years, I've been working with seniors and in those 14 years, I have learned a great deal about Baby Boomers and their parents: "The Greatest Generation."

First of all, it must be said that "The Greatest Generation" truly is great. They fought and sacrificed to keep America and the rest of the world free, and I deeply love and respect them for that, as should we all. They experienced the Great Depression as children and then the scarcity of World War II, which ingrained in them a sense of urgency for the conservation of resources and being prepared for hard times.

