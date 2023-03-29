Brad Dyer is CEO/Founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an Agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a Licensed Insurance Broker in Maine, Texas and New Hampshire.
For about 14 years, I've been working with seniors and in those 14 years, I have learned a great deal about Baby Boomers and their parents: "The Greatest Generation."
First of all, it must be said that "The Greatest Generation" truly is great. They fought and sacrificed to keep America and the rest of the world free, and I deeply love and respect them for that, as should we all. They experienced the Great Depression as children and then the scarcity of World War II, which ingrained in them a sense of urgency for the conservation of resources and being prepared for hard times.
Often when I meet with them, and we discuss money, the talk generally leads to a feeling of scarcity and that what they worked so hard to earn and save (if they have anything left) was meant to go to their children when they pass.
Amazingly, their children, the Baby Boomers, do not share the same mindset. Of course, there are some that do, but in my experience, most go the opposite direction.
Baby Boomers are happy to have their parents spend any potential inheritance on their own needs. At the same time, they do not plan to hand any of their money down to their children (my generation, Generation X). Most intend to leave nothing behind except physical assets like a house or other property.
It's actually quite amazing to hear a person my parents' age tell me that they worked hard for their money and that they plan to “live it up” before they can no longer do anything. In some ways, I can't say I disagree with them.
Too many of my clients have spent their lives accumulating assets only to find out they are too sick or too tired to use what they have worked so hard to obtain. It’s laughable that parents want to leave children all they have, but, at the same time, unfortunately, it rarely works out that they live a full retirement with meaning.
Baby Boomers have learned one lesson very well from their hard-working parents: Make sure you actually live your life after you retire. They aren't squirreling away their funds to give away at some unknown time; they are living it up.
Gone are the days of mowing the lawn, walking the dog, cleaning the garage, and spending their evenings in front of the TV, only to go to bed at 7 p.m. They are keeping busy.
Since 70 is the new 50, they are able to go for long-desired trips. Using their retirement monies, both saved and through Social Security checks to buy four-wheelers, snowmobiles, motorcycles, RVs and much more.
It's always stunning to me that we find recently retired seniors who have just purchased new homes, large camps and even second homes. I'm all for having what you want, but in my experience, there are limits, especially when you probably haven’t (and most people haven’t) considered how much retirement will cost. Their moms and dads have probably warned them, but what "kid" listens to their parents?
It's troubling to my team when we are trying to help bail people out of financial distress because a person's idea of what retirement will be is often way out of whack with reality.
Lack of planning — real-life sitting down and doing the “what ifs” until your nose bleeds is actually a VERY important part of retiring.
Being Pollyanna about how things are going to go is not a way to plan. Believing that things all average out and, in the long run, “it will be just fine” is not a smart way to think about it.
You must plan for things potentially going really, really bad and prepare. This, of course, does not mean you shouldn’t have any fun or live fully, but it does mean that you need a cushion of money kept aside as inviolate and assume things will cost more than you planned for; look at the inflation we have right now.
I bet that has put a damper on your plans to drive your RV that gets 5 miles to the gallon across the country.
Do yourself a favor: Slow down. Sit down. Plan. Open your eyes and be more realistic about your money. See a financial professional about your money and ask them about those who got it right and those that didn’t.
Most of all, live your life with your eyes open and the blinders off, and remember there is always expert help right here at home.
