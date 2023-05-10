By Brad Dyer
BERLIN — I am lucky to work with clients who have had the pleasure of doing what they love throughout their lives. Though that number is too low, it has given me perspective about what’s important. Whether you are able to work your dream job or find joy in a hobby or civic endeavor, both are incredibly impactful to our longevity and sense of meaning.
A passage from “Two Tramps in Mudtime,” by Rober Frost really struck home for me when I was a younger man.
“My object in living is to unite
My avocation and my vocation
As my two eyes make one in sight.
Only where love and need are one,
And the work is play for mortal stakes,
Is the deed ever really done
For heaven and the future’s sake.”
I realized that it was incredibly important that the work I was doing have some kind of meaning, even if, at the time, it only had the meaning that I ascribed to it. As I have gotten older, I have come to realize that the adage “work-life balance” is a misnomer. Life is work and work is life. Too many young people nowadays are being taught that they can be anything they want to be, and this is just plain not true. We’re all born with a set of gifts that often take us much of our lifetime to figure out. It would be ideal if, when we leave home as 18-year-olds, we know what we want to be when we grow up. But I’m learning now, at 48, that I’m still figuring out what I want to be when I grow up.
Many of the jobs I have had over the years (and there have been many)were lacking in any kind of meaningful learning opportunities. What I discovered is that creating my own businesses has allowed me to do the things that I find meaningful and still put a roof over my head. I’ve also learned that what we choose to do, whether it be for enjoyment (avocation) or to pay our bills (vocation), the things we fill our days with are incredibly important to our health. Having worked with seniors for the last 14 years, I have come to a rather awful conclusion that seniors are lonely, broke, bored and sick, and that what Robert Frost was writing about was how incredibly important how we spend our time is to our overall well-being. For all the learning I’ve had, I have been lucky enough through great opportunities and hard lessons to open our business: Hometown Senior Solutions.
Through HSS myself and my partners are able to do incredible things and substantially impact the lives of our clients. We believe it is important in order to change the outlook for our clients, they need to be involved in creating the solution. We are able to help seniors save money; through adjusting their health insurance, helping them qualify for government programs, or doing things most people consider minor, but they are struggling to find a good solution. For us, what we do every day is meaningful; when we are sitting in our planning sessions, we tell stories of who we helped today and are all left with a deep feeling of satisfaction. We have been lucky to do this early in our lives; sadly, most people are not.
If I could offer a bit of advice, it would be this: make every effort to find meaning in anything you do. If what you are doing is stressing you out terribly, it is going to make you sick, maybe not in the short term, but definitely in the long run. Of course, there will be times when you have to do what you have to do to make ends meet, but pay attention, remember the things that make you excited, and find a way to turn that into a hobby or into work. If you are retired, it is too easy to sit on your couch, lament the good old days and blame your ailments for your circumstances. Find some way, even if it is small, to connect with your community, old friends, and family. Chances are good that by now, you know what makes you excited, gets your heart racing, and makes you want more. Do what you can to make those things happen.
You are never too old to enjoy life.
Brad Dyer is CEO/Founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an Agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a Licensed Insurance Broker in Maine, Texas, and New Hampshire.
