I would imagine, if you are like most retirees (both in New Hampshire and around the Nation), you have uttered these words before: “I’ve paid enough in taxes; why can’t I get extra help?!”
Well, I don’t blame you for saying that; I’ve said it myself. Whatever you may think of government and politicians, much of what they do, while difficult for me to say, is done with the best of intentions in mind. That includes designing programs to help people when times are tough.
Whether it’s Medicaid, subsidized housing, food stamps or myriad other programs — these programs are designed to help those who are the most in need. While these programs are developed to paint a broad brush on those “most in need,” oftentimes, there are folks who fall through the cracks.
While retirees may have paid taxes all their lives, these programs generally have restrictions that are based on income and assets. Government officials refer to these restrictions as "means testing," because there is no simple way to determine who is in need of assistance.
Many of these programs are funded through state and federal tax dollars, with the state generally administering the day-to-day program operations. In my opinion, we have gone substantially overboard in the sheer number of programs that are offered to assist those in need. Now, don’t let that make you believe that I don’t care to help those in need. Oftentimes, in our urgency to help others, we throw money at problems, and it ends up not being enough money, too much money, or the impact of the programs seem to have no real MEANINGFUL impact.
I want to highlight a program that affects most New Hampshire retirees who are on Medicare: the Medicare Savings Program, sometimes referred to as MSP. This program is funded by the state and federal governments and generally administered through the Department of Health and Humans Services and is designed to offer assistance for Medicare-related expenses.
Medicare beneficiaries who meet certain means-testing criteria could qualify for the incredible benefits of this program. For instance, an individual cannot have more than $9,090 in cash assets, while a couple cannot have more than $13,630.
As far as the income criteria, there is an extensive range of income amounts, but generally, if, as an individual, your monthly income falls below $1,641 or, as a couple, your combined monthly income falls below $2,219, you could qualify for this program.
If you do qualify for this program, some of the incredible benefits you could receive are: no longer having to pay your Part B premium, which currently stands at $164.90 monthly; receiving credit towards your Part D Drug Plan, which could give you a $0 premium; and lowered prescription drug co-pays of not more than $4.30 for generics and $10.35 for brand names. If you were being assessed a late enrollment penalty for Part B or Part D, it will be suspended while you qualify for the program. Lastly, if you are broke enough, you may qualify to have your medical co-pays and co-insurances fully paid under the program.
What’s remarkable is that, according to the most recent numbers, only 8 percent of eligible New Hampshire retirees are on the program. In my experience, the reason for this is simply lack of awareness. Sometimes, it’s pride that keeps people from looking for extra help, but what I have to say to that is “pride goeth before the fall.”
In the 14 years that I have been serving seniors, most of the government programs I have seen do not have nearly the MEANINGFUL impact that the Medicare Savings Program has had on retirees.
Seriously, ask yourself: What could be a better measure of a program’s success than when a retiree, having now qualified for this program, looks in their bank account and sees that they are no longer paying, on average, the $2,300 a year in Medicare premiums or their other medical expenses?
Nothing jazzes me more than to know that after we’ve asked all the right questions and found that a client qualifies for this program, the MEANINGFUL impact it will have on their life.
Sadly, the state of New Hampshire has very low income and asset guidelines, which makes it difficult for retirees to qualify for this program.
There are six states in the nation that have higher guidelines, allowing more retirees to qualify for this program, including our neighbor, the state of Maine. My team and I are working diligently to petition the New Hampshire Legislature and the governor to reassess this program and make some MEANINGFUL updates that will make a substantial difference in the lives of New Hampshire retirees.
In the meantime, don’t make any assumptions about whether you qualify for the program. Contact Hometown Senior Solutions, and we will evaluate your circumstances for free.
Brad Dyer is CEO and founder of Hometown Senior Solutions, an agency that specializes in providing expertise to seniors primarily around Medicare Health Plan options and many other issues seniors wrestle with. He is a licensed insurance Broker in Maine, Texas and New Hampshire.
