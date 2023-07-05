Berlin students trained in hands-only CPR

Seen with their CPR certificates are (front row, from left): Macy Wedge, Aliyah Paquette, Ava Bartoli, Abby Blais, Cristal Morales; (second row, from left) Madasyn Lanseigne-Jeffrey, Aubrie Woodward, Julia Coulombe, Emma Demers, Aspen Langlois, Marissa Gosselin, Gavin Buckley, Craig Melanson (athletic director), Hollie Dube (Berlin Police Department); (third row, from left): Olivia Martin, Connor Wilson, Robyn Birren (American Heart Association), Brenna Cloutier, Amy Blanchette, RN (health sciences and technology instructor), Danielle Demers (career-technical education administrator)

BERLIN — Robyn Birren from the American Heart Association recently trained health science technology juniors to be hands-only CPR instructors. These students will now train underclassmen with the goal that all students will be trained in hands-only CPR before they graduate from Berlin Middle High School.

