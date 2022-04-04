BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital’s popular childbirth classes will be seeing some changes including being a class that is more video-interactive and being led by a new face for the program.
The class has been a long-standing part of the services offered by the hospital. Registered Nurse Anne Laroche said she has been with the hospital since 1976 and was in charge of the class from the early 1990s up to the present. Registered Nurse Serena White, who described herself as the “newbie” will be taking over the reigns of the class from Laroche moving forward.
Laroche said the program started in the fall of 1991, she said the program was the first hospital-based childbirth education program in the community. Before it had been independent providers who taught the classes. Laroche said the program has evolved over the last 30 years. Laroche said one of the things she has enjoyed over the last 30 years is being able to meet with prospective parents before the birth of their children and then working with them as they go through the childbirth process in the hospital.
White said the program consists of a three-part series that consists of a lot of information condensed into useful snippets. White said she uses the book “Understanding Birth” which is a comprehensive guide that also provides the Powerpoint presentation she uses to conduct the class. Last Monday night was the first Zoom class, White conducted.
White said the course starts with pregnancy and discusses the various stages of pregnancy and what is meant by each of the trimesters in a pregnancy. White said as she conducts the class, she walks participants through the book so that they can follow along at home. She said the class touches on nutrition in pregnancy and issues relating to discomfort. She said the class also discusses the different stages of labor for prospective parents.
The program is a total of 4.5 hours in length and the classes are offered four times per year, White said.
White said the program also discusses hospital specific issues such as specific hospital approaches and protocols.
White said she has visual displays as well include a fake pelvis, so that she can explain to expectant mothers how births actually occur.
In the second class, White said she discusses in some detail various pain relief methods including specific offerings that AVH provides. She said she also discusses the potential for a complicated pregnancy including such options as C-sections. White said part of the program is to help to provide the best services to patients that they can to ensure as smooth of a process as possible.
White said the program also has an application that participants can download on their phone, which has a lot of great additional information, as well as helpful PDFs for participants to review as they go through the process.
Laroche said the goal has always been to empower people so that they can make informed decisions as it pertains to their needs and the structure of the hospital’s programs.
Laroche said she thinks most patients are satisfied with the information they have received. She said there is no way to 100 percent prepare someone for the birth of a baby, but she feels participants are satisfied with the information they have received.
Laroche said it is also helpful to hospital staff in that participants are more prepared on what to expect when they come to the hospital.
While White is currently providing the class via Zoom, she said the next class is scheduled for June 6, 13 and 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. She said she is also considering possibly offering a one-time hybrid class during the summer that would be a shortened version of sorts to provide quick information for expectant parents.
Laroche said she feels the program will be in good hands going forward with White, who is also working on her certification for childbirth education to be the official childbirth educator at the hospital.
