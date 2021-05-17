AVH Announces 2021 Employee of the Year

BERLIN — Tammy Berthiaume, MSN, RN, emergency department director at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, has been named the hospital's Employee of the Year for 2021.
Berthiaume was presented the award by Michael Peterson, FACHE, AVH president, on Monday, May 10, in the hospital cafeteria in front of her peers at the kickoff of National Hospital Week.
Tammy received multiple nominations for Employee of the Year from her co-workers. Some of the positive comments they shared about her include:
• "Tammy is an excellent leader in the Emergency Department."
• "Tammy has taken on challenges and demonstrated true leadership with regard to managing the Emergency Department team."
• "Tammy is knowledgeable and skilled and has stayed current with the guidelines and practices needed to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic."
In addition to receiving the Employee of the Year award, Berthiaume received a brick in the AVH Auxiliary Impressions of Care Walkway, an earned time day, personalized leaves on the AVH Values trees at the hospital entrances, a $50 gift certificate to the AVH Sunny Corner Gift Shop, her name listed on a perpetual plaque and flowers.
Other nominees for this year’s award included: Joshua Alonzo, Jason Annis, Claire Blanchette, Lori Boudreau, Bill Chabot, Lynn Chauvette, Clare Fox, Shannon Frye, Ceirra Gagnon, Angie Jewett, Hope Lemelin, Wendy Lettre, Alexis Marcou, Diane Nadeau, Brian O’Hearn, James Patry, Terrill Platt, Stephanie Price, Mandy Rancourt, Jessica Remillard, Mandy Remillard, Susan Ross, Gaye Roy, Aaron Stephenson, Stephen Stewart, Wendy Sweatt, Dennis Therrien and Andrea Tupick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.