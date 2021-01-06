PORTSMOUTH — As the nation embraces public health measures to protect against COVID-19, the American Lung Association spotlights how for 50 years public health has benefited from the Clean Air Act, which has dramatically improved air quality and continues to save hundreds of thousands of lives each year. To celebrate this lifesaving law, the association is highlighting 10 ways in which the Clean Air Act has transformed our lives and world.
“We have so much to appreciate about the Clean Air Act, and its 50th anniversary is the perfect opportunity to reflect on its lifesaving legacy,” said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. “This bipartisan law has reduced air pollution and saved lives for generations. We’re calling on everyone to come together again to recommit to the next 50 years of air pollution clean-up under this landmark public health law.”
Top 10 Clean Air Act Successes:
1. Cutting lethal particulate matter: Particulate matter is made of microscopic specks of soot and other particles from emissions from gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles, coal-fired power plants, other industrial sources and fires. These tiny particles penetrate deep in the lungs and can even pass into the bloodstream, triggering asthma attacks, stroke and heart attacks, and have been linked to lung cancer. The Clean Air Act has dramatically reduced particle pollution, and since health standards were set for fine particles in 1997 pollution levels are down more than 40 percent.
2. Getting the lead out: Lead permanently damages kids’ brains. Getting the lead out of gasoline dramatically reduced levels of this dangerous pollutant in the air. Levels of lead in the air were reduced by nearly 98 percent from 1977 to 2016.
3. Driving new technology: The Clean Air Act has driven major innovations like dramatically cleaner vehicles. Emissions from new vehicles are up to 99 percent cleaner for most tailpipe pollutants. And the need for greater emissions reductions is driving the transition to electric vehicles. These technologies reduce pollution, create jobs and save everyone money.
4. Reining in acid rain: In the 1980s, acid rain was a threat caused by air pollutants from coal-fired power plants. The emissions would react in the atmosphere to form acids and rain down, damaging plants, animals and buildings. And the emissions that caused acid rain are also dangerous for humans to breathe. The Clean Air Act’s Acid Rain Program and other pollution cleanup requirements cut these emissions and dramatically reduced acid rain.
5. Scrubbing out mercury: Mercury is a potent neurotoxin that causes birth defects and developmental delays in children. The Clean Air Act’s Mercury and Air Toxics Standards have done double duty in protecting health. Not only have they reduced mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants by nearly 90 percent, but they’ve also cleaned up dangerous particle pollution at the same time.
6. Reducing sick days: Air pollution can cause asthma attacks and send people to the doctor or even the emergency room. By reducing some of the most common, widespread air pollutants, the Clean Air Act was projected to prevent 13 million lost workdays and 3.2 million lost school days in 2020.
7. Cleaner Air and a Growing Economy: Cleaning up the air is cost-effective for our nation. EPA estimates that the benefits of the law’s cleanup measures outweigh the costs 30 to 1. Since 1970, the six most common pollutants have been cut 77 percent while at the same time the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown 285 percent.
8. Cleaning Up Ozone: Ground-level ozone, a widespread type of air pollution, is dangerous to human health. It causes a chemical reaction in the lungs that’s like a sunburn. Beyond human health, ozone air pollution also damages crops. Emissions cleanup under the Clean Air Act has reduced ozone levels by 25 percent since 1990.
9. Laying the groundwork for a safe climate: Climate change is a health emergency, and the Clean Air Act gives EPA the responsibility to protect the public health from the impacts of climate change. The law’s tools provide a pathway for dramatically reducing the greenhouse gases that cause climate change.
10. Saving lives: Above all, the greatest success of the Clean Air Act is the lives it has saved. EPA projected that in 2020, the Clean Air Act would prevent more than 230,000 early deaths every single year by ensuring cleaner air quality.
Learn more about the Clean Air Act and the importance of clean air at Lung.org.
