COLUMBIA FALLS, MAINE —Wreaths Across America announces the 2023 Youth Service Project as part of its year-round TEACH program. The project will tie into the national non-profit’s 2023 theme, ‘Serve and Succeed.’
The Youth Service Projectencourages young people of all ages and grade levels to develop, organize and execute a community service project to improve the lives of veterans or others in their community. students who complete a Serve and Succeed project, will receive a certificate of community service award and commemorative bracelet from WAA. Each participant will be entered into a random drawing to visit the National Wreaths Across America Museum, Gold Star History and Hospitality House and the tip land monuments where replica dog tags from thousands of service men and women are hung in remembrance. The service project needs to be completed by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2023.
“Teaching younger generations the value of freedom and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed is a core part of our mission,but we want young people to know you do not have to be in the military to serve,” said Cindy Tatum, WAA TEACH curriculum developer “The WAA 2023 Youth Service Project encourages America’s youth to create, develop, and execute a community service project that will benefit veterans or others in their community. No act of service is too small, and we look forward to the impactful projects students will submit.”
