CONCORD — The University System of New Hampshire was founded upon a mission of providing accessible, high-quality, affordable higher education opportunities for Granite Staters. The USNH Board of Trustees has voted to not increase undergraduate tuition for New Hampshire students for the 2023-2024 academic year, marking the fifth straight year that USNH has frozen tuition for New Hampshire residents attending the University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, Plymouth State University and Granite State College

“During this challenging time of high inflation, the University System recognizes the significant financial investment necessary to earn a bachelor’s degree,” said Cathy Provencher, USNH chief administrative officer. “We are meeting the challenge to support our New Hampshire students by providing increased financial aid and holding tuition steady.”

