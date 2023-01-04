CONCORD— TheUniversity System of New Hampshirewas founded upon a mission of providing accessible, high-quality, affordable higher education opportunities for Granite Staters. The USNH Board of Trustees has voted to not increase undergraduate tuition for New Hampshire students for the 2023-2024 academic year, marking the fifth straight year that USNH has frozen tuition for New Hampshire residents attending theUniversity of New Hampshire,Keene State College,Plymouth State UniversityandGranite State College.
“During this challenging time of high inflation, the University System recognizes the significant financial investment necessary to earn a bachelor’s degree,” said Cathy Provencher, USNH chief administrative officer. “We are meeting the challenge to support our New Hampshire students by providing increased financial aid and holding tuition steady.”
Since 2018, USNH institutions have provided $251 million in institutional financial aid that has translated into an average net tuition and fee rate of $10,200 per year. On average, it is less expensive today to attend USNH institutions than it was in 2018. USNH continues to provide more aid to more students than at any other time in its history, with 95 % of first-year students receiving some form of financial aid.
Granite State College, USNH’s adult-serving institution with courses primarily delivered online, offers one of the most affordable bachelor’s degrees in New Hampshire.
Additionally,the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Keene State College continue to offer the groundbreaking financial aid program, Granite Guarantee, which makes college more attainable for Granite Staters by covering the full cost of in-state tuition for all undergraduates who qualify. First-year through senior-year students, along with Community College System of New Hampshire graduates who transfer to USNH institutions, also benefit from the Granite Guarantee.
