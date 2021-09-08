Berlin Elementary School staff excited to welcome everyone back
BERLIN — Berlin Elementary School will open for the 2021-2022 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for students in grades 1, 2, 4 and 5, and on Wednesday, Sept. 8, for those in kindergarten and grade 3. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, all grades K-5 will attend.
Meet the teacher
On Thursday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the Berlin Elementary School faculty and administration will host a “Meet the Teacher” event for all Berlin Elementary School students (Grades K-5). This time is designed for students and parents. Everyone is asked to adhere to these guidelines in order to support a safe and comfortable visit for all:
People are asked to limit their group size and arrive at the proper scheduled time for their grades.
Schedule: Grades K and 5: 11-11:30 a.m. Grade K enters door C in the courtyard. Grade 5 enters door G on State Street (only for this event — not for school).
Grades 1 and 4: 11:30 a.m.-noon. Grade 1 enters door D in the courtyard. Grade 4 enters door G on State Street (only for this event — not for school).
Grades 2 and 3: noon-12:30 p.m. Grade 2 enters door D in the courtyard. Grade 3 enters door G on State Street (only for this event — not for school).
Those who have more than one student at different grade levels should choose the single time slot that works best for them.
The event will end promptly at 12:30 p.m. as school staff will continue professional development and school year prep time.
Masks are encouraged, but not required at this time. Posted on each door will be class lists and room numbers. Teacher names can also be found in students' PowerSchool accounts.
Very Important Note: This event is being planned and scheduled while we are at a “green zone” of COVID-19. Should the community situation change, it may be necessary to alter or cancel this event. Go to the “Berlin Elementary School” page on Facebook for updates.
The school will also send a “One Call” announcing any significant changes. The One Call system pulls students’ family information (phone number and email address) from PowerSchool. Parents are asked to update the PowerSchool account for their students.
Opening days
Upon arrival at school on Sept. 7 (and thereafter), all students should arrive on Willard Street following the guidelines below.
Grades K-2 will continue with a rolling entry as they did last year. Students can enter the building from 8:05-8:20 a.m. Breakfast will be offered as a grab and go in the halls to be eaten in classrooms.
Grade K will use door C. Grade 1 and Grade 2, Mrs. Snyder and Mrs. Dupont, will use door D. Grade 2, Mrs. Hogan and Mrs. Vien, will use door C.
K-2 students are dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Grades K and 1 will release in the courtyard and grade 2 will exit door A. Bus students will wait in the cafeteria.
Grades 3-5 will also continue with a rolling entry as they did last year. Students can enter the building from 8:30-8:45 a.m. Breakfast will be offered as a grab and go in the halls to be eaten in classrooms. Grades 3-5 will enter through door D. Grades 3-5 students are dismissed at 2:50 p.m. through the courtyard area. Bus students will wait in the auditorium.
The playground is closed to the public during the school's hours of operation, including entry and dismissal times. If needing to wait with students, parents must do so outside the playground, below the barriers on the courtyard.
Staff members will be at the entrance doors guiding the way. Family members are welcome to say their goodbyes at the yellow dividers in the courtyard.
Breakfast and lunch
The breakfast and hot lunch programs begin on the first day of school.
School breakfasts and lunches will continue to be free. Milk may be purchased during lunch for $0.50. Checks should be made payable to “BES Cafeteria.”
All families will be given a free and reduced lunch application that will be sent home with students on the first day of school. The school asks that all families complete and return the application to help ensure the school’s federal funding.
School safe zone
The school will continue the “locked door” policy for the safety of children and faculty. The main entry for visitors to Berlin Elementary School is door C for K-2 and door G on State Street for grades 3-5. Access for those needing the elevator is in the courtyard door D or High Street door E. Access will be granted through a buzzer and intercom, where people will be asked to state their name and reason for visiting. All visitors are required to sign in at the principal’s office and receive a visitor’s pass.
Bus passes
Students eligible for free bus passes will be able to pick them up during “Meet the Teacher” on Sept. 2 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Students who live less than 0.6 mile from school may be able to purchase bus passes at a cost of $50 (for elementary School price).
PowerSchool and beginning of year paperwork
Students will receive a few forms and paperwork on the first day of school. Families will need to log into PowerSchool to complete most beginning-of-the-year paperwork. If parents need assistance or access to technology, contact the school to set up an appointment. All forms and applications should be returned no later than Friday, Sept. 10.
COVID-19 guidelines
Parents should review the Berlin School District’s Mitigation Plan, which can be found on the district’s website, sau3.org, and Facebook pages. If you do not have access to that document, contact the office so that the district can provide one for you.
General notes
It is recommended that all students have a backpack daily, and sneakers for physical education. Note that flip-flops are not safe for playground use or in stairways.
After-school program
SAU 3 and the Family Resource Center (Project Youth) are continuing to offer the after-school program for Berlin Elementary School. The program will run Monday through Friday until 6 p.m. and will be located at the school. Transportation home is included if a student qualifies for the school day bus. The program is designed to work closely with classroom teachers and will supplement the curriculum and provide students with creative ways to build their learning skills.
The program will include snacks, homework help, and dinner as well as enrichment and outdoor activities. There is no fee to attend; however, there may be a limited amount of slots due to funding and/or staffing.
Enrollment forms are available in the school office, on the website frc123.org and will be available at the Meet the Teacher time.
Contact the program director at (603) 723-5222 for more information. The program begins on Monday, Sept. 13.
Berlin Elementary School is currently accepting registrations for new students. Registrations can begin at sau3.org in the parent section (titled “New Student Registration”). The office is open from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily. Call (603) 752-5328 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.