CONCORD  — After a slight hiatus, the New Hampshire Department of Education’s Mobile Access to Possibilities recreational vehicle is once again traveling to schools and events throughout the state to promote career and technical education opportunities. 

MAPs, a 35-foot recreational vehicle, has been outfitted to provide New Hampshire students with experiential learning and a deeper understanding of CTE programming. The vehicle is equipped with modern technology such as drones, an air simulator, CPR manikins, a blood-drawing phlebotomy practice arm, cosmetology training heads and zSpace computers with virtual and augmented reality – all designed to introduce students to 3-D technology, welding, automotive, healthcare, machine shop programs and more. 

