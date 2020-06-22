CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education announced that the Institute of Education Sciences has awarded it a $3.25 million competitive grant to upgrade the state’s data systems.
The State Longitudinal Data Systems Grant will fund the largest overhaul of the Department of Education’s data systems in at least 20 years. IES is the independent, non-partisan statistics, research, and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education. The New Hampshire Department of Education applied for the grant last fall.
“Upgrading our data systems will save school districts time and money on data entry,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “The new system will also give us capability for real-time data collection and analysis. This upgrade will improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency across New Hampshire’s school system.”
“Not only were we one of 28 states that received an award out of the 44 that applied, but the USED SLDS team singled out New Hampshire for having the highest ranking application,” said Caitlin Davis, director of the Division of Education and Analytic Resources. “This project will bring much needed upgrades to our internal systems and will improve data collection, management, and reporting processes, for educators, policy makers, department staff and the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.