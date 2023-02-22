MILAN — Milan Village School has announced its first-trimester honor roll for the 2022-2023 school year. The following students are listed.
Superior Honors (98-100)
Grade 4: Eric Dube, Nathaniel Roberge, and Ava Villenueve
Grade 6: Abie Roberge
High Honors (95 – 97)
Grade 3: Madilyn Gagne, Mason Guerin, Natalie Jewett, Aiden Raymond, and Delaney White.
Grade 4: Alexander Badger, Kendal Fontaine, Aubree Labrecque-Mallett, Brady Melendy, and Aryan Woods
Grade 5: Connor Biggart
Honors (89 – 94)
Grade 3: Lucas Blake, Chase Godbout, Jeremy Grenier, Silas King, and Kenley Mason.
Grade 4: Karley Bouchard, Sawyer Dube, Matthew Gilman, Aiden Goodrum, Jacob Nickerson, and Bryer Walters
Grade 5: Alexandria Ewalt, Chloe Henderson, Ember Larin, and Pippa Tempke
Grade 6: Mya Aldrich, Lillian Chapman, Josh Suah, Shaleah Clark, Calvi Cochran, and Olivia Ramsey
Citizenship – Maddison Guay, Olivier Plociennki, Dimitri Cortez, Chase Godbout, Aubree Labrecque-Mallett, Ember Larin, and Shaleah Clark
Effort – Harrison Guay, Timothy White, Sophia Goodrum, Natalie Jewett, Bryer Walters, Alexandria Ewalt, and Josh Cho
Most Improved – Abigail Goodrum, Lucas Blake, Aiden Leclerc, and Bryer Rand
Neatness – Lucian Perreault, Brooke Guerin, Leona Jodrie, Mason Guerin, Brady Melendy, Danika Loven, and Kiley Dub
