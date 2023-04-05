MILAN — The Milan Village School hosted a Family Fun Night on Thursday, March 23, from 6-7 p.m., during which students and families participated in the Kindness Rocks Project.

At the event, 26 students and their families painted unique designs and kind messages on rocks. The painted rocks will be placed around the community for all to see.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.