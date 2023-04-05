Left front to back: Molly Kay, Mya Aldrich, Eric Dube and Alison Forbush; and right front to back: Abram Wills, Juliana Corrigan, Amanda Corrigan, Zinna Corrigan and Nathaniel Roberge paint rocks as part of March Family Fun Night. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Left front to back: Molly Kay, Mya Aldrich, Eric Dube and Alison Forbush; and right front to back: Abram Wills, Juliana Corrigan, Amanda Corrigan, Zinna Corrigan and Nathaniel Roberge paint rocks as part of March Family Fun Night. (COURTESY PHOTO)
MILAN — The Milan Village School hosted a Family Fun Night on Thursday, March 23, from 6-7 p.m., during which students and families participated in the Kindness Rocks Project.
At the event, 26 students and their families painted unique designs and kind messages on rocks. The painted rocks will be placed around the community for all to see.
The goal of Milan Village’s monthly Family Fun Nights is to foster relationships within the school community and give students the opportunity to connect with peers outside of school.
Community members who see kindness rocks around Milan are encouraged to take a photo of the rock and upload it to the @MilanRocks Facebook page. People can either keep their rock or make their own to continue spreading kindness throughout the community.
The Kindness Rocks Project is an initiative to help spread kindness through community engagement, where individuals are encouraged to paint a kind message on a rock and leave the rock in a public place for others to see.
"One day a month, MVS students participate in Family Fun Nights where, in lieu of homework, students and families are invited to participate in a fun activity for all ages," said Principal Huter. "I would like to thank the Milan PTO for providing art supplies and our staff at Milan Village School for volunteering during this event."
