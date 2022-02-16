The following students were named to the dean's list at Saint Michael's College for the fall 2021 semester.

• Natalie Williams, a sophomore psychology  and education studies major from Berlin and a graduate of Berlin High School.

• Sabrina Connors, a senior psychology major from Gorham and a graduate of Gorham High School.

• Kara Mercier, a senior psychology and environmental studies major from Gorham and a graduate of Berlin High School.

