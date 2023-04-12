GORHAM — During the recent intersession Gorham Middle High School hosted a day dedicated to celebrating the arts, took a break from traditional classes and participated in activities to celebrate the arts. Teachers and community members ran sessions focused on imagination and creativity, and highlighted a broad variety of artistic mediums.
“Intersession fosters a spirit of community, encouraging students to interact with other students who they may not take classes with and are out of their normal social group,” said science teacher Sarah Clemmitt, who helped coordinate the event. “Students and teachers get a chance to spend time together in a more relaxed, less stressful environment. We are grateful, not only this year but in previous years, to the community artisans who volunteered their time to spend the day with us.”
This year's keynote speaker, art teacher Chris Graham kicked off the event by sharing slides of his artwork. Students explored numerous breakout sessions on topics including yoga, watercolor painting, tie-dyeing shirts, ceramics, ukulele, and more. Each session was one to two hours long and students could participate in four sessions.
The goal of the event corresponds with a larger theme of promoting an atmosphere of participation, responsibility, and ownership among students. The intersession gives students the opportunity to build relationships with their peers and connect with teachers while fostering the spirit of community.
“This was a wonderful event for students and faculty to experience the arts in a fun and interactive way,” said Principal Corrigan. “At Gorham Middle High we take pride in fostering community relationships and these events give our students the opportunity to build relationships, not just with their peers but with their community."
