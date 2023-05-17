DURHAM — Friends Forever International, a non-profit organization based in Durham, has launched credit-bearing programs for New Hampshire high school students.
These programs allow students to participate in a leadership-based program while earning high school credits.
The innovative program provides students with real-world, hands-on learning experiences within the community. Along with building skills in their given content area, they are building leadership, executive functioning and social-emotional learning skills. The programs are residential, overnight programs that will be held at the FFI campus in Durham with several virtual meetings beforehand.
Applicants can apply to multiple program options. FFI is recruiting for programs that would allow any New Hampshire high school student to gain credits to transfer over to their school or home school in different content areas.
The programs include:
Science: Credits in biological science, English, and general elective (July 1-8)
Adventure education: Credits in physical education, English and general elective (July 9-16)
Holistic and mindful living: Credits in health, English, and general elective (Aug. 5-12)
Participants in each session have the opportunity to earn two high school credits towards their diplomas. This initiative is approved through the New Hampshire Department of Education's Learn Everywhere program.
"Our credit-bearing programs deliver a unique and meaningful learning experience to students that they wouldn't normally have access to in a traditional classroom setting," says Program Coordinator Alex DesRuisseaux. "We aim to provide New Hampshire students with the opportunity to develop leadership skills while earning high school credits and enhancing their academic experience. Each community that has a young person participate in this program will be better off by having this young person return to it."
FFI will deliver this curriculum and programming to meet the academic needs of students while incorporating the values of resilience, empathy, communication, impact, playfulness, and effort. There are limited slots available, and every student accepted will be covered by a 100 percent scholarship, which includes all activities, accommodations, meals, and ground transportation.
All students from across the state are encouraged to apply. For an application, go to ff.international/creditbearingprograms. The application deadline is May 19.
"We are excited to launch our credit-bearing programs for New Hampshire high school students and provide them with a unique opportunity to learn while making an impact in their communities," says FFI Executive Director Steve Martineau. "We believe that these programs will provide students with a valuable and unforgettable learning experience that they can carry with them throughout their lives."
In the words of Julia, 17, who participated in the FFI program: "I gained many things that I wouldn't have had the opportunity to in a classroom setting such as developing leadership skills as well as learning about things like anger and stress and how to cope with those. I also really valued getting to interact with community members and volunteering/making an impact, which is certainly something we don't get to do in a classroom setting."
For more information about Friends Forever International and its credit-bearing programs, go to ff.international.
