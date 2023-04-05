ERROL — Errol Consolidated students recently took part in an educational program about the legendary Iditarod dog sled race.
The unit began with a visit from musician Jennifer Armstrong, who joined Errol Consolidated for February family fun night. Armstrong told stories and played the bagpipes and the violin, even changing song lyrics to relate to the Iditarod theme.
Each student studied a musher who participated in this year's race and tracked them as they traveled 1,000 miles across Alaska from Anchorage to Nome. Students, faculty, and families participated in their own unique challenge of collecting miles during the program to try and reach 1,000 miles. They collected miles by snowshoeing during the school day or walking outside of school. At the end of the program students had collected 815.5 miles.
“It was wonderful to see this program come to life and see how involved our students were,” said Principal Fluette. “This program was an interactive experience for our entire school community, and I want to thank our guest Jennifer Armstrong for coming and teaching our students about new music and stories, and a special thanks to our incredible staff for their help in putting this project together.”
Students finished the program by learning about the Northern Lights, and creating watercolor paintings and writing poems inspired by them.
