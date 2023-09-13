Errol Consolidated School successfully completes Jump Start program

Classroom campsites made by students in kindergarten through fourth grade that participated in this summer's Jump Start Program. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ERROL — Superintendent David Backler and Principal Mary Fluette say the Errol Consolidated School’s Jump Start program over the summer was a success.

The program was held every Tuesday and Thursday throughout August. Seven students from kindergarten through grade 4 participated.

