MILAN — Parents of children in Milan and Dummer who are eligible for kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year are asked to call Milan Village School at (603) 449-3306 to register your child.
To be eligible for Kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, and must be a resident of Milan or Dummer.
If your child currently attends Milan Village School prekindergarten, it is not necessary to register.
Registration for preschool (three-years-old) and prekindergarten (four-years-old) for those not currently attending Milan Village School is also being accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.