Berlin Middle School students (from left) Madalyn Bacon, Hailee Bickford and Justin Ayotte were members of a delegation of over 100 New Hampshire high school students that participated in this year’s Youth & Government Legislative Session on April 8 and 9 at the New Hampshire State House in Concord. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — Three Berlin Middle High School students were members of a delegation of over 100 New Hampshire high school students that participated in this year’s Youth & Government Legislative Session on April 8 and 9 at the New Hampshire State House in Concord.
The program presents students with the opportunity to learn about our state’s legislative process in a student-led mock legislature. Participants have the opportunity to use the actual chambers of the legislature, supreme court and governor. They prepare for this program by writing their own pieces of legislation, electing government positions in a March pre-legislative session, and then working over the course of two days in April to debate and pass bills. The mock government consists of the house of representatives, senate, governor and governor’s council, Supreme Court, as well as lobbyists and a press corps.
In this year’s legislative session, Justin Ayotte served as a member of the executive council where he helped the governor discuss bills passed by the house and senate before they were either signed into law or vetoed by the governor. Both Madalyn Bacon and Hailee Bickford served on the supreme court in this year’s session as a lawyer and judge, respectively.
They worked quickly to argue the constitutionality of bills before the judges deliberated and gave their rulings.
