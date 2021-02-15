The Gorham Public Library is inviting Gorham residents who are not currently patrons to stop by the building at 35 Railroad St. and become one. The cost is — drumroll, please — free, and will afford many opportunities including access to traditional books, newspapers, magazines, as well as downloadable and audio-books. Other services include internet availability, children’s science and art clubs, curb-side pick-up, Lego League and Storytime. Non-residents are also welcome to become patrons by paying a $20 yearly fee, which is the price of buying just one book. Call (603) 466-2525 with questions. For all existing patrons, revisit the library and resolve to read more in 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.