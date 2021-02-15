The Gorham Public Library is inviting Gorham residents who are not currently patrons to stop by the building at 35 Railroad St. and become one. The cost is — drumroll, please — free, and will afford many opportunities including access to traditional books, newspapers, magazines, as well as downloadable and audio-books. Other services include internet availability, children’s science and art clubs, curb-side pick-up, Lego League and Storytime. Non-residents are also welcome to become patrons by paying a $20 yearly fee, which is the price of buying just one book. Call (603) 466-2525 with questions. For all existing patrons, revisit the library and resolve to read more in 2021.
