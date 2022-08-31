PORTLAND, Maine — As parents and students get ready for a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for the household. The American Red Cross, Northern New England Region, has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school.

It’s important to know what the emergency plan is at school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. A guide on how to prepare for emergencies is available at redcross.org/prepare.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.