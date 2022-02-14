BERLIN — You may have noticed a new little building on Main St. in Berlin recently. Very little actually. It’s the new “Free Little Library for Kids” on the corner of Main and High Streets in front of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Five churches of the Northern Convocation of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire (St. Paul’s, Lancaster, All Saints, Littleton, St. Barnabas, Berlin, St. Stephen’s, Colebrook, and Church of the Messiah, North Woodstock) brainstormed ways of connecting children, youth, and young adults in their communities with quality, culturally rich books. They decided to apply for a grant from the “Our Kids Commission” of the NH Episcopal Church in order to purchase Little Free Libraries and a selection of quality children’s/youth books to fill them up. They were awarded $5,000 by the Commission. A parishioner from St. Paul’s in Lancaster assembled the libraries just in time to get them in the ground before the ground froze. The Convocation also applied for a Literacy Partnership from Scholastic Publishing Co., to purchase books at a reduced cost.
Little Free Library (LFL) is an award-winning nonprofit organization at the center of a global literacy movement. There are more than 100,000 Little Free Library book exchanges in all 50 states and 108 countries, sharing over 165 million books to date. The LFL organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and others for its profound impact on improving book access and bringing people together.
Everyone deserves a book to read. These little libraries: • Increase book access • Improve reading motivation • Deepen community connections. When children grow up in book-rich environments, literacy rates can skyrocket—especially for children living in low-income areas. In fact, access to books is cited as the number-one predictor of a child’s ability to thrive in school. The local public and school libraries are excellent sources of books for children, and this Little Library is just one more option for children to pick up a good book. Families and children are welcome to stop by and pick out a book. The library works on the honor system. Take a book, read it, love it, share it, and/or return it.
If you would like to donate to the book fund you can send contributions to St. Barnabas Church at PO Box 545, Berlin, NH 03570. If you have books to donate, contact us at 603-752-3504.
