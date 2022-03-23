The N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has opened its Fiscal Year 2022 Conservation License Plate fiscal year 2022 grant round and is now accepting letters of intent for projects seeking funding to support the restoration, preservation and / or conservation of publicly owned items significant to New Hampshire’s cultural heritage.
Three of the DNCR’s divisions – the State Council on the Arts, the State Library and the Division of Historical Resources – support cultural conservation grant programs through “Moose Plate” grant funding. Each division’s grant program has specific requirements.
Organizations seeking Moose Plate grant funding must submit a letter of intent by May 6 that provides a brief description of the project and confirms that the resource is publicly owned. Applicants will be notified if their project fits a DNCR division’s program criteria within five days of their Letter of Intent being received. They may then choose to submit a full application by June 24.
Applicants may only apply to one DNCR Moose Plate grant program in a given year.
Each year, the DNCR receives a percentage of funds raised from the sales of Moose Plates. To help preserve the state’s cultural heritage, the department designates a portion of those funds for the conservation of cultural resources in New Hampshire.
Funds received by the DNCR also support its Division of Forests and Lands’ Natural Heritage Bureau and its Division of Parks and Recreation’s Historic Sites Bureau.
For more information about the Moose Plate Program, including how to purchase a Moose Plate, visit mooseplate.com.
The N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ five divisions are dedicated to protecting, promoting and managing a wide variety of New Hampshire's natural, recreational and cultural resources. Together, these resources help define our state and are major drivers of our economy and high quality of life. For more information, visit dncr.nh.gov.
