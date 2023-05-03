JP (Jean) and Cecile Poirier celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary Thursday with a sweetheart lunch at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin. The table was decorated with balloons, flowers, gifts, and cards and the couple toasted with wine and enjoyed an anniversary cake. Members of their family joined them for lunch. (COURTESY PHOTO).
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Fire departments respond to oil spill in Shelburne
- Coos County Superior Court indictments April 21, 2023
- Laura Erickson and Lea Smith: Mental health benefits of yoga
- Mayerson named to the dean's list at Tufts University
- Susan Ruka: Make your town your home for your lifetime
- GMCG, Tin Mountain to host vernal pool programs
- Robert and Linda Burlock of Berlin are April’s Granite Staters of the Month
- Heavy rains bring local waterways to concerning heights
Most Popular
Articles
- Casino owner told not to land helicopter here again
- Flooding closes roads around the valley
- Michael Douglas’ son brands him ‘embarrassing’ and ‘out of touch’
- State Supreme Court sides with STR owner
- A bit of mayhem in Fryeburg: Police report busy week
- I'm comfortable being alone again, says Kelsea Ballerini
- Obituary: Robert M. Cheek
- Memorial Hospital president gives notice
- Restaurants set the table for change
- Mishandling of body may lead to new law
Images
Videos
Commented
- Maureen Ferguson: Rather sad for Jonna to call someone soulless scumbag (4)
- Terry MacDonald: No more votes for any politician who supports gun mayhem (3)
- State Supreme Court sides with STR owner (3)
- Michael Kerins: Letter-writer should back up claims with facts (2)
- Dick Devens: The presidential candidate with the most votes should win (2)
- Jonna Carter: Macbeth: The Sequel (2)
- Conway ZBA OKs housing development’s variance (2)
- Limmer Boot and Sons legacy lives on under new owner (1)
- Sam Sarson: Most drivers ignore pedestrians trying to cross the street (1)
- Gogi Millner: Cordelli, Peternel back extreme measures rejected by own party (1)
- Brad Dyer: I'm not a doctor, but ... (1)
- Katy Peternel: Burroughs' attempt to stifle conservative voices is a concern (1)
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: Communist Party is close to completing 45 goals in U.S. (1)
- Bartlett Town Column: Historical society to host program on the history of Livermore (1)
- Draft 'Freedom to Read' statement (1)
- William Marvel: Devolution (1)
- Ellen Farnum: Retired teachers support sensible gun safety legislation (1)
- Deborah Cross: I thought the community was above immature name-calling (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Kill the Casino (1)
- Conway ZBA allows 2 of 3 Settlers murals (1)
- Susan Rheault: Masks do work, and Democrats are not Communists (1)
- Jonna Carter: Tuckered Out (1)
- Make the most of Earth Day, every day (1)
- Valley Voice: Remembering Kearsarge Inn's Bridie O'Neil (1)
- Michael Corthell: Please respect vegans' efforts to build a sustainable future (1)
- Ruth Clough: Fewer mental issues if staff stayed out of the minds of kids (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.