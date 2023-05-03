Couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary

JP (Jean) and Cecile Poirier celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary Thursday with a sweetheart lunch at St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin. The table was decorated with balloons, flowers, gifts, and cards and the couple toasted with wine and enjoyed an anniversary cake. Members of their family joined them for lunch. (COURTESY PHOTO).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.