BERLIN — The Club Joliette is hosting a drive-thru hot dinner Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 1-2 p.m. as the group looks to raise money to continue supporting local non-profit organizations.
Recent donations by the group have gone to Feeding Hope food pantry, the Gorham Town Common playground, the Berlin Fraternal Order of Eagles, Berlin VFW 2520, Our Paradise hunting and fishing club and the Norway Opera House.
The public can drive by and pick up a ham dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and a special cake for dessert. The dinner will be handed out at the Eagles Club at 8 Green Square in Berlin.
The meal is free but people are encouraged to make a donation that will be used for future charitable work.
Club Joliette member Marie Arsenault said the members are working to revive interest in the club, which at one time had 1,500 members.
She said Club President Gerard Bergeron and his wife Anita, both in their 80s, have been involved in the club for years and are the life force of the organization.
In the 1980s, the club house was sold and Arsenault said the money was invested. Since COVID-19 has limited activities, the club donated the money it would have used on events this past year to needy non-profit organizations.
Founded in 1932, as a Franco-American organization, the Club Joliette's numbers have dwindled from its high point of 1,500 members but snowshoeing has increased in popularity with redesigned lightweight equipment and the focus on fitness.
The members hope the recent interest in the sport will revive interest in the club.
Arsenault said volunteers from both the Eagles and Vaillancourt and Woodward Insurance are assisting with the dinner.
