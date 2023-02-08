BAAM Youth Open Stage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Gem Theater, 48 Cross St, Bethel, Maine. Bring an instrument, your dancing shoes or your voice. All talents and types of performance are welcome. Performance slots are reserved for youth ages 5-30 years old. This event is free; all are welcome. A Bethel Area Arts and Music event. For more information, go to bethelareaartsandmusic.com or thegemtheater.com.
Feb. 9-12
Backcountry Ski Festival. The seventh annual Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival sponsored by The North Face will feature guided tours for all ability levels, avalanche education, demos, friendly competition, live music, social gatherings and more. Ledge Brewing Company in Intervale as basecamp for each day’s adventures and evening entertainment. Programs also taking place at Theater in the Wood in Intervale. For tickets and more information, go to skimtwashington.com or email festival@skimtwashington.com.
Feb. 10-12
Theatre Up presents “Assassins,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Littleton Opera House, 2 Union St., Littleton. Performances will also be held Feb. 17-19. A darkly humorous musical revue by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman depicting nine misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. For tickets and more information, go to theatreupnh.org.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Take a “Journey to Vienna” with the North Country Chamber Players. 2 p.m. at Mountain View Grand in Whitefield. The group’s first classical music concert of the season.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Bill Koch League Ski Club.1:30-3:30 p.m. at Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. A club for first-eighth graders, centered around XC skiing. For more information, go to greatglentrails.com/bkl.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Nordic Meisters at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1 Mount Washington Auto Road in Gorham. Ski against the clock in the skate and/or classic division. Or ski untimed. For details, call (603) 466-3988.
Pancake Breakfast. 8-10 a.m., 763 Milan Road in Milan. Homemade buttermilk pancakes, sausages juice, coffee, tea or milk. $8 for three pancakes, $5 for two. Both with two sausages and beverages. Use the side entrance or front door for the elevator. Proceeds will benefit the Community Cafe Project of the Milan Community United Methodist Church, which is renovating the downstairs space to fill a void in Milan and have a space for social gatherings.
Classic Rock Band LA Harley performs at the Medallion Opera House at Gorham Town Hall, 20 Park St. in Gorham, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to medallionoperahouse.org.
MWVST Comedy Night 2023. 6-10 p.m. at The Theater in the Wood, 41 Observatory Way (off of Route 16/302), Intervale. A benefit for the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Team. For more information, go to believeinbooks.org.
