CONCORD — Your home’s heating systems are working double time to keep you warm this winter. The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office says safety must be your top priority since heating is has been the top cause of home fires in New Hampshire, for the last ten years. Over the past five years, New Hampshire has had over 7,500 reported fires. Of those, nearly a third were heating-related, according to baseline data from the National Fire Incident Reporting System.
The number of annual heating fires in New Hampshire has averaged 450 per year. According to N.H. State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, “Keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators.” Use all heating equipment as intended, and remember, your oven and other cooking equipment are NOT for heating. They were designed only to cook food. When used improperly, they can create a fire danger or be a carbon monoxide hazard.
If you use portable heaters, make sure they have been listed by a testing laboratory (look for the laboratory’s label). These heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so that if they are tipped over, they will turn off on their own. Plug portable electric heaters directly into the wall outlet; don’t use an extension cord or power strip. Kerosene heaters must be refueled outside. Nationally, evenings are a peak time for home heating fires. Turn space heaters off when you leave the room or go to sleep.
“When it comes to the causes of heating-related fires,” says Marshal Toomey, “chimney fires are a significant concern. New Hampshire had over 1,300 chimney fires in the past five years accounting for over half of heating fires during that period. All chimneys and vents should be inspected each year, and all fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. It’s also important to make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home. If you do have a fire or carbon monoxide issue, these alarms will alert you and give you time to get out safely.”
Fire Marshal Toomey adds, “If you are struggling with the cost of heating your home, there may be resources that can help. Reach out to the N.H. Department of Energy at (603) 271-3670 orenergy.nh.govfor information about the State of New Hampshire Emergency Assistance program and a list of Community Action Agencies, to learn what services may be available to you.
Follow these suggestions to keep your home warm and safe:
Keep anything that can burn at least three feet (one meter) away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
Have a three-foot (one meter) “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
Burn a hot fire – not a smoldering – fire, with clean and dry wood in woodstoves and fireplaces to prevent creosote build-up in chimneys. You want to reach 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit to make sure the gases burn efficiently and completely.
Never use your oven to heat your home.
Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
If you smell gas in your gas heater, don’t light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.