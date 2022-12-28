CONCORD — Your home’s heating systems are working double time to keep you warm this winter. The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office says safety must be your top priority since heating is has been the top cause of home fires in New Hampshire, for the last ten years. Over the past five years, New Hampshire has had over 7,500 reported fires. Of those, nearly a third were heating-related, according to baseline data from the National Fire Incident Reporting System. 

The number of annual heating fires in New Hampshire has averaged 450 per year.  According to N.H. State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, “Keep anything that can burn three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators.” Use all heating equipment as intended, and remember, your oven and other cooking equipment are NOT for heating. They were designed only to cook food. When used improperly, they can create a fire danger or be a carbon monoxide hazard.

