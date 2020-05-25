The children of Rudy and Midge DeBlois were surprised with a drive by parade on Saturday, May 16. The parade included the Berlin Fire Department as well as many friends and relatives.
Rudy and Midge met at the Notre Dame Arena in 1968
Married on May 15th in 1970 by a JP in Waltham Mass, celebrated that night with pizza, subs, beer, and their 3 witnesses. They lived in Mass for 27 years, where they raised their son Mark DeBlois , and daughter Sheri. Rudy was a long time employee of Butler Automatic and Midge a civilian employee for the National Guard. They later moved back to northern NH in 1996 where they purchased what is now known as Rudys Market, to be closer to their aging parents and family members. They have since lived and worked side by side for the past 24 years and continue to be co-workers, best friends, co-caregivers through health scares and lovers. Secrets they share for a long marriage, Midge “Give and take and always say I love you, no matter what. And a little stubbornness goes a long way. Rudy “both sides have to communicate and never go to bed angry”.
