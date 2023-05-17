BERLIN — About $19,000 in damages was caused by the theft of solar lights along the Riverwalk, City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. said at Monday night’s City Council meeting, noting that as police investigate the theft, the city’s insurance company also is involved.
Primex, the insurer, is reviewing the claim, said Warren.
Fourteen solar lights in all were stolen. The theft was reported on the morning of May 3 when 11 solar lights were illegally removed from their base along the Androscoggin River’s newly created walking path. The solar lights on the popular Riverwalk were installed within the last six months. The walking path, where people and their pets can be seen during daily strolls, remains open.
The path is 1,400 feet in length, stretching along the river on Route 16 from the Service Credit Union Heritage Park to the 12th Street Bridge.
Meanwhile, among the letters received at its May 15 meeting is a letter from Norway Street resident Steven J. McCosh, who asked that in a future council agenda his suggestions for improving the visibility and brightness of eight crosswalks that he said exist along the Riverwalk.
In other council news:
• The budget for the fiscal year that runs July 1 and ends June 30, 2024, is set for a public hearing on Tuesday, May 30. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Berlin City Hall auditorium. The meeting is on a Tuesday, instead of the council’s usual Monday evening meetings, due to the Memorial Day holiday on May 29.
• The Berlin Housing Authority’s new executive director will be Christin Bernier. Bernier will lead the agency as Mary-Jo Landry is retiring from her post. Paul Croteau, chair of the Berlin Housing Authority Commission, informed the council and mayor in writing of Landry’s selection of Bernier as her successor.
• Consolidated Communications later this year will hold public meetings to inform city residents and businesses of the fiber internet network that will be set up in Berlin. “This network is funded through a combination of a $40 million Broadband Expansion grant awarded to Consolidated on Feb. 22 by the state of New Hampshire Broadband office and Consolidated’s own funding. Because of this support, the construction and installation of fiber internet to your community will require no funds from the city,” wrote Sarah Davis, vice president of government relations and wholesale strategies for Consolidated.
The project’s engineering needs are expected to begin by late summer, construction through the end of the year, with a goal to complete most of the fiber internet installation within the 2024 calendar year.
