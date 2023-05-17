BERLIN — About $19,000 in damages was caused by the theft of solar lights along the Riverwalk, City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. said at Monday night’s City Council meeting, noting that as police investigate the theft, the city’s insurance company also is involved.

Primex, the insurer, is reviewing the claim, said Warren.

