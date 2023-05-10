BERLIN — For Berlin property owners, it could be good news: As it stands now with the latest fiscal year 2024 budget review on Monday night, next year’s estimated city tax rate will be the same as it is now — $27.26 per $1,000 property valuation.

Also, the sewer rate will be set at a flat rate of $9.05, a sum that is multiplied times the number of 100 cubic feet of the property’s measured water consumption, according to the city’s website.

