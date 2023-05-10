BERLIN — For Berlin property owners, it could be good news: As it stands now with the latest fiscal year 2024 budget review on Monday night, next year’s estimated city tax rate will be the same as it is now — $27.26 per $1,000 property valuation.
Also, the sewer rate will be set at a flat rate of $9.05, a sum that is multiplied times the number of 100 cubic feet of the property’s measured water consumption, according to the city’s website.
Publication of the proposed $40.7 million budget is the next step in the process that will lead up to a vote by City Council to accept or reject the financial plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
To date, little opposition by councilors has been given as the council has interviewed each department about its spending requests and proposals. Each work session has featured a careful review of each departmental budget, including that of social service organizations who request money from the city to carry out their mission meeting residents’ health care, behavioral care and housing needs.
City Manager Phillip L. Warren Jr. asked each department and organization to keep a level-service budget, where services are maintained without adding new staff.
If the budget is approved by mid-June, the budget would be a 3.70 percent increase over the current $39.2 million budget. Publishing the budget and scheduling a public hearing on it are the next steps before it can be adopted.
City salary increases
Also approved on voice vote by city councilors at its May 8 meeting were the salaries of some city employees, which reflect a 3.5 percent increase each year over the next two fiscal years per a negotiated salary agreement, according to Warren. The fiscal year begins July 1 and ends June 30.
As such: Ann N. Brungot, head librarian, Berlin Public Library, current salary $50,649, rising to $55,000 in July, $56,650 in July 2024 and $58,350 in July 2025; Shelli A. Fortin, city clerk, $56,451; $59,000; $61,065; and $63,202 in July 2025; Jon F. Goodreau, pollution chief operator or superintendent, waste water treatment and collection system, $65,165; $70,000; $72,450; and $74,986 in July 2025; Duane A. “DJ” Johnson, recreation programmer or director, $33,306; $41,500; $42,953; and $44,456 in July 2025.
Also, Angela Martin-Giroux, administrator of welfare and health officer, $55,121; $58,000; $60,030; and $62,131 in July 2025; Danielle D. Rioux, executive assistant to city manager, $50,693; $54,000; $55,890; and $57,846 in July 2025; James “Jay” P. Watkins, chief, fire department, $84,240; $102,000; $105,570; and $109,265 in July 2025; Holly M. Larsen, finance director, $78,803; $81,955; $84,823; and $87,792 in July 2025.
Warren asked and received a $30,000 stipend for the next three years to be public works director, in addition to his annual salary as city manager. Warren currently is the acting public works director, said he likes the work.
“I would like to do that for at least the next two years,” said Warren.
“I’m a fixer — I enjoy that,” he said about the hands-on, nitty gritty job in the public works department.
Eventually, the Public Works director position will be advertised and candidates sought to fill it.
School budget
The second meeting of the budget between the school department and city councilor, originally scheduled for April 24, did not happen. Instead, schools’ Superintendent Julie King met last week with two other school staff and Mayor Paul Grenier in a non-council meeting. The April 24 meeting when city councilors would have again met with the school board had been added on March 6 as part of an earlier practice to smooth financial concerns between city and school officials.
King said that nothing has been cut off the school budget, which when introduced on March 13 was $22.7 million, a 4 percent increase over its current budget.
