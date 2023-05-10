BERLIN — White Mountain Community College has been named 2023 ‘Business of the Year’ in the education sector by Business NH magazine and the NH Association Chamber of Commerce Executives.
In addition to naming a Business Leader of the year, the two groups name Business of the Year recipients in seven categories: manufacturing, insurance, non-profit, business service, construction/engineering, health care, and education.
The Business Leader of the Year Award this year went to Steve Duprey, president of the Duprey Companies in Concord.
In announcing the selection of WMCC in the education sector, Business NH Co-Publisher and Executive Editor Matt Mowey cited the critical role it plays in training the skilled workers needed to move the North Country economy forward. “The college has created strategic partnerships in the community to better serve students and employers and invested in infrastructure, including building a new diesel heavy equipment technology facility in Littleton. These are among the many reasons our judges selected White Mountains Community College as the 2023 Business of the Year in the education category,” he said.
The college is the sole higher education institution above the notches, serving approximately 1,000 students annually at its main campus in Berlin, as well as at academic centers in Littleton and North Conway.
WMCC offers associate degrees and certificates in various fields, including nursing, welding, and diesel heavy equipment technology, for which a new $5 million, 10,000-square-foot facility is being built in Littleton. Plymouth State University also offers a bachelor’s degree in education at the Berlin campus. And WMCC boasts the highest graduation rate among community colleges in New England.
“We take a customized student approach and have recently received some national recognition with the Aspen [Community College Excellence] Award nomination for top colleges in the nation,” said WMCC President Charles “Chuck” Lloyd. WMCC was also among 68 institutions nation- ally to achieve “Great College to Work For” in the Chronicle of Higher Education in 2022.
WMCC was among 16 colleges selected from 100 nationally to participate in the Rural Path- ways Project through the National Center for Inquiry and Improvement in 2022. The program is designed for rural community colleges to improve persistence, retention and graduation rates while creating post-secondary and career path- ways for students beginning in middle school.
To help students who struggle financially, WMCC offers free meals and rides to make sure they are able to fully engage in their education.
The college has increased workforce development training in the northern three counties to meet increasing demand for a skilled workforce and created long-term partnerships with local businesses. Among those is Genfoot America in Littleton, which makes Kamik boots and employs around 100 people. “I have been working with WMCC for a number of years and initially it started with discussions about workforce needs,” said Plant Director Mark Bonta, adding that led to a relationship with WMCC’s workforce development team and to developing a frontline management class. “That program has gone over well, and other businesses have become involved.”
Another community partner is Memorial Hospital, which offers a medical assistance pro- gram as an apprenticeship. “People sometimes take for granted some of the cool things the college has been able to do over the past few years. We’ve always done more with less, and we’ve thrived,” Lloyd said.
As the head of Duprey Companies, Business Leader of the Year Duprey has built a development and hospitality empire through the Duprey Companies, which includes four hotels, the Grappone Conference Center, Foxfire Property Management and Facilitech Facilities Services. For more than two decades, Duprey has been a prolific developer, revitalizing old buildings into vibrant parts of Concord’s community.
The other 2023 winners are:
• Alene Candles, a private-label candle manufacturer with locations in Milford and Ohio, receives the Business of the Year award for Manufacturing.
• Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in NH, based in Manchester, is the only insurer in the state to serve all customer segments—individual, small group, large group and Medicare. Anthem is the award winner in the Insurance category.
• HAVEN Violence Prevention and Support Services in Portsmouth, which provides temporary emergency housing for survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse until they find safe permanent housing, is named the 2023 Business NH Magazine Nonprofit of the Year. (HAVEN will also receive a $5,000 unrestricted grant in honor of Walter J. Dunfey from the NH Charitable Foundation.)
• Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, with locations in Manchester, Concord, Keene, Littleton and Brattleboro, Vt., is one of the oldest and largest continually owned family funeral homes in New England. The organization is the winner in the Business Services category.
• PROCON in Hooksett, a fourth-generation run, family-owned and operated design-build firm is the winner in the Construction/Engineering category.
• St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, which is continuously looking for new and better ways to meet the needs of its growing community, has been named the winner in the Health Care category.
An awards luncheon will be held on May 25 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester Hotel.
